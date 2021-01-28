 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

