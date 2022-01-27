Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.