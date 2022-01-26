Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.