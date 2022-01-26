For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Y…
Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's fo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecast…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesv…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool to…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will r…