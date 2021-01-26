Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
