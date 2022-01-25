This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
