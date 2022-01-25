Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.