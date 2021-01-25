 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

