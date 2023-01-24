 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

