For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Y…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies to…
This evening in Charlottesville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Wintergreen Resort says it is ready for a sold-out weekend as guests flock to the Nelson County slopes for some snowy sports in spite of the w…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Charlo…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, …
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. I…