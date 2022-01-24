 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

