Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

