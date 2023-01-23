 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

