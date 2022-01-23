Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.