For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecas…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Y…
Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's fo…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 1…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 31F. NNE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomorr…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. …