Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ch…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low.…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.