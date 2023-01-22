This evening in Charlottesville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
