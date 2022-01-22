Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 31 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 31F. NNE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip …
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecas…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Y…
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 1…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's fo…