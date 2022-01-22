 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

