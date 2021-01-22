Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.