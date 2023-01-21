Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.