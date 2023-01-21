This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville
