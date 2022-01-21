 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Charlottesville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

