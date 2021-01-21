Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.