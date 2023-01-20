 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

