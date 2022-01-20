Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.