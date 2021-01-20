 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert