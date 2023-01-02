This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will escape the worst of the winter weather spreading across the country, many will wake …
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degr…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 45F. Winds lig…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F.…