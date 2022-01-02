Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

