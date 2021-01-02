For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Peri…
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degre…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cris…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wil…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatur…