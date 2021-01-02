 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

