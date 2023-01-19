Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville
