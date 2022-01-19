 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thursday, Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert