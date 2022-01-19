Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thursday, Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.