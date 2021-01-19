Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
