Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

