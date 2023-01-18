This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville
