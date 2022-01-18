 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

