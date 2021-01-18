 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

