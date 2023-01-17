 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert