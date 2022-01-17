Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
