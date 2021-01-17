Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degre…
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville resi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ch…