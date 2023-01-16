For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wintergreen Resort says it is ready for a sold-out weekend as guests flock to the Nelson County slopes for some snowy sports in spite of the w…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
While Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will escape the worst of the winter weather spreading across the country, many will wake …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reac…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…