This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degre…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville resi…
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is for…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…