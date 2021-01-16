 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert