Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

