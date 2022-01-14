 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

