This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds s…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Lo…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville …
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degre…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…