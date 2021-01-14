Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
