Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

