Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

