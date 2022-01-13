 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert