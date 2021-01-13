 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

