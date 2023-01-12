 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

