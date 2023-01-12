Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.