 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert