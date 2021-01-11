This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is for…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ch…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 deg…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at nig…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville resi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 31 degrees is t…
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…