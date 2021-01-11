Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.