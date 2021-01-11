 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert