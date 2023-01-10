 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

