Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.