Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
