Ice predicted for area Wednesday night into Friday morning
Ice predicted for area Wednesday night into Friday morning

Charlottesville snow and ice

ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS 

An electric scooter is buried under snow in Charlottesville on Feb. 12.

The Charlottesville area could see ice accumulation later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, late Wednesday night into Friday morning, the area could see mixed precipitation.

“You’ll probably see close to a quarter-inch of icing down there in the Charlottesville area Wednesday night into Friday morning,” said Luis Rosa, a meteorologist with the NWS.

He said the precipitation likely will turn into rain by Friday morning, as the temperature rises above freezing.

“I think we’re going to see a warmer pattern setting up for the weekend and early next weekend,” Rosa said.

— Staff reports

Local Weather

