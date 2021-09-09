It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Places north and west of Richmond stand to see the biggest soaking
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…