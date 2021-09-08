Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.