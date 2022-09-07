Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…