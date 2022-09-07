Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.